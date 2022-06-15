US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome speaking at the gong ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 14, 2022. Photo: APP

KARACHI: The new United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, has said his government accords top priority to improving relations with Pakistan.

During his maiden visit to the PSX on Tuesday, Blome rang the bourse’s gong to mark the beginning of the trading session. Speaking on the occasion, the US envoy hoped that more US firms would invest in Pakistan. "We want more and more companies to come to Pakistan," he added.

"As the United States and Pakistan commemorate 75 years of partnership, I want economic relations between the two countries more strengthened," he said, adding that it was his first trip to Karachi and he was feeling really good after arriving here.

Blome commended the role of PSX in the development of Pakistan’s capital market and expressed confidence that it would boost greater cooperation between the US and Pakistan in business, trade, industry and investment sectors.

PSX MD Farrukh Khan said the PSX looks forward to a fruitful dialogue with the ambassador and his team to find ways to generate greater interest among the US investors, institutions and individuals regarding the Pakistan’s capital market.

Since the market had been open to international investors since 1991, the US institutional investors have been regular and important participants in the market, Farrukh added. Despite the current economic challenges impacting the global economy in general and Pakistan’s economy in particular, there are attractive valuations and potential for high returns for long-term investors, the MD said. The PSX will continue to work to attract more investors and portfolio managers from the US and we look forward to the new ambassador’s support in this regard, he added.

Ties between the US and Pakistan suffered a blow after former prime minister Imran Khan accused the Biden administration of conspiring against his government before being ousted from power through a no-confidence vote in April. The allegation, which was earlier denied by various US officials, was also negated by the new US envoy, saying “Washington was very clear in its response to the charges”. The US nominated Donald Blome as its top diplomat in Pakistan in October last, almost three years after his predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.