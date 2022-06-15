Protesters released after brief detention

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday detained over a dozen protesters, demonstrating outside the Sindh Assembly against abduction of two Baloch students of Karachi University (KU) allegedly by law-enforcement agencies.

The police detained the protesters, including women, and later released them after a brief detention. No case was registered. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the recent cycle of abductions and manhandling of Baloch students in Karachi University. These students are allegedly being picked up by law-enforcement personnel and those who demand their release are roughed up and arrested.

In the case of two students who have just been released after pressure from their kin and civil society, it is noteworthy that their whereabouts remained unknown until the time of their release. Such enforced disappearances are not only illegal but also inhuman, says an HRCP press statement issued here on Tuesday.

The HRCP also expressed concern over the excessive use of force on June 13 by the Sindh police against the relatives, activists and friends of the disappeared students. These peaceful protesters, who included women and children, had gathered outside the Sindh Assembly to demand the safe recovery of their loved ones but were met with violence and forcibly dispersed by the police.

“We reiterate our demand that enforced disappearances be criminalised in line with the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. Not only the perpetrators be held strictly accountable, but the victims and their families be compensated for all they have suffered,” it concluded.