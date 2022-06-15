Javed Latif says they saved country by putting their politics at stake

ISLAMABAD: Unleashing strong criticism on the government for inflation, Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali suggested the government allocate funds for burial of poor people who would commit suicide due to an unprecedented price hike of essential commodities.

Participating in the general debate on budget 2022-23, the JI parliamentarian said the grave situation of price hike would force people to commit mass suicide and the government should also allocate budget for mass graves.

He maintained that the budget could not be called people-friendly and questioning whether the government was asking poor people whose children were deprived of sufficient food, employment, education and health that they should be prepared for difficult decisions.

He said the budget was based on interest, which is contrary to the injunctions of Islam. He said mosques and seminaries should be exempted from federal taxes. Chitrali said that sufficient funds have not been set aside in the Rs 9000 billion budget to provide relief to the poor, except a meager amount under the BISP and Bait-ul-Mal programmes.

He also criticized the government for not proposing any allocations for seminaries which are providing free education to 350 million children. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Salahuddin commended the government for providing relief of Rs2,000 to the poor on buying petroleum products and a subsidy on wheat flour. Appreciating the relief measures of the government like the provision of Rs 2,000 on buying petrol for deserving families and subsidy on wheat flour, PPP leader Rafique Ahmed Jamali said higher diesel prices had increased the difficulties of farmers in cultivating their crops that it needed immediate attention.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said there was need to focus on taking the country forward on the path of development and progress instead of falling prey to the blame game.

Coming harsh on the PTI leadership, Mian Javed Latif said a person while speaking to television channels had been speaking about the country’s defence and security but nobody was questioning him. On the other hand, there was a ban on Nawaz Sharif who remained Prime Minister thrice to come on television screens. He said according to the former Prime Minister, he saw Pakistan as economically strong but now he was saying “ that Pakistan will become Sri Lanka or it will be divided into pieces,” he said. The PML-N leader said it is said that the institution of Pervez Musharraf would not disown him. “The first Prime Minister of Pakistan was assassinated, Benazir Bhutto was also assassinated and Nawaz Sharif was called a traitor. Whether this Parliament will disown its own people,” he said.

He said the whole world knew how Nawaz Sharif was convicted, from where Saqib Nisar used to take directives and how a commission was formed. Mian Javed Latif pointed out that they had saved the country by putting their politics at stake but the leadership of the ousted government was trying to save their politics only.