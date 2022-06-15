Missing TV journalist returns home

KARACHI: A journalist associated with a private TV channel, who went missing mysteriously on Monday from the metropolis, returned home safely in the wee hours of Tuesday after the family lodged a kidnapping case against unknown persons.

Nafees Naeem, an assignment editor in Aaj TV channel, was reportedly abducted on Monday close to his residence in Nazimabad, when he had left home to purchase groceries. Later, the CCTV footage went viral on the social media, showing personnel, who came in a private vehicle and two police mobiles, were taking him away forcibly.

Confirming his return, the TV channel’s director news tweeted: “Senior Assignment Editor Nafees Naeem has safely returned home. Thank you to all colleagues, well wishers and media organisations who helped make this happen,”

The journalist returned home hours after his brother registered a kidnapping case against unknown men at Gulbahar police station. Besides his family, media organisations also strongly condemned the abduction of the senior journalist, who was a member of the Karachi Press Club. Earlier, the TV channel administration strongly condemned the abduction and added that a legal action could have been taken against him if he had acted against the law. “No law allows any institution to act in such a manner as to pick up someone forcibly without any FIR or charges against him,” they said. In addition, Karachi Press Club office-bearers had also slammed the abduction of the senior member of the club.