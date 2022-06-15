President yet to sign poll, NAB bills passed by parliament

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed by the joint sitting of parliament on June 9 are still lying before President Dr Arif Alvi for his assent. If the president does not give assent to these bills by June 18-19 midnight, they will be declared acts of parliament automatically as per Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to Clause 4 (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution, if the president returns any bill, it will be presented in the joint sitting of parliament and will be sent to the president again for assent. If the president does not give assent within 10 days, it will automatically be made an act of parliament.

Both the bills passed by the National Assembly and the Senate were sent to the president for his signature under Article 75 of the Constitution, but he withheld the bills for 10 days and sent them back with objections. Then a joint sitting of parliament was convened and the two bills were passed by a majority vote.

Under an amendment to Section 94 of the Election Act 2017, the election commission may conduct pilot projects for voting by overseas Pakistanis in by-elections to ascertain the technical efficacy, secrecy, security and financial feasibility for utilization of EVMs and biometric verification system.

According to the NAB amendment bill, after the expiration of the term of NAB chairman, the deputy chairman will perform his duties till the arrival of the new chairman. NAB powers have been limited in this bill.