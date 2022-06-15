Free medicines in BHUs, THQ hospitals from July 1: Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said Pervaiz Elahi cannot interfere in his mission of public service and announced that free medicines will be provided in BHUs and THQ hospitals from July 1. Similarly, cancer-related medicines will also be provided free of cost.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday, he said the Punjab government should be allowed to present budget. They rather were demanding that the IGP be subpoenaed.

“I am sitting here and will wait today again,” he said, adding that they had played havoc with the Constitution of the largest province of the country. To a question, he lamented that the assembly session was summoned and then prorogued. It seemed that it was some sort of monarchy and the PA speaker was acting like a monarch.

“Our ministers are making constant demands for the assembly session while they are preoccupied with the memory of the chief secretary and IGP,” he said. Hamza regretted that the media had been restricted in the Punjab Assembly and said who sent goons into the assembly when the deputy speaker chaired the House proceedings.

“It is not a matter of my personality or any sort of ego satisfaction,” he said and regretted that the ego of the speaker and one sitting in Bani Gala had no limits. “The whole provincial machinery sat beside me till late night and then I went to home. This individual must realize that you are committing enmity with people rather than antagonizing Hamza Shehbaz," he said and added that now they would be presented before the court of people where they would be held accountable. “Pervaiz Elahi cannot create a divide between people and me and the IGP and the chief secretary have played their legal role,” he concluded.