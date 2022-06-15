Reception for Oman’s delegation

Islamabad: Former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, hosted a luncheon reception in honour of Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Zadjali, member, Shura Council of Oman, President Oman Bar Council, and other members of the Oman delegation. The local businessmen were briefed by the Omani delegation about the laws, rules and regulations of business in Oman.