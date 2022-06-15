 
close
Wednesday June 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

FIA busts criminals’ gang

By Our crime correspondent
June 15, 2022

Islamabad: An organised group of criminals who was impersonating high-ranking government officials have been arrested. These criminals threatened and extorted money from other high-ranking government officers by impersonating high offices such as DG FIA, DG NAB, and the heads of other organizations. In a raid by FIA Cyber Crime Circle, two suspects of this organised group was apprehended from Lahore, whom multiple fake WhatsApp accounts were recovered.

Comments