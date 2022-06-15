Hamza orders arrest of rape, murder accused

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape and murder of a girl in Attock and directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured within the next 48 hours. Every effort should be made to provide relief to the affected family, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved family while ensuring the provision of justice to them.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also sought a report from IG police about an eve-teasing incident in Muzaffargarh in which an innocent youth lost his life. The accused do not deserve any leniency, he declared and directed to early arrest them for legal action. Justice should be provided to the bereaved family, he instructed and directed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.Meanwhile, IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a 10-year-old girl after alleged rape in Attock and has demanded a report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi.