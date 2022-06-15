Expulsion of Tarar from assembly not justified: Mashhood

LAHORE: PMLN member Punjab Assembly Rana Mashhood has categorically announced that Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab will not come in the assembly.
Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly here Tuesday, he said Monday’s expulsion of Ata Tarar from the assembly was not justified in any way. “Neither the chief secretary nor the IG will come to the Punjab Assembly,” he announced.
He said that yesterday the Speaker acted unconstitutionally and illegally. In the meeting of the Advisory Committee, these people kept on apologising and it was the responsibility of the Speaker. Rana Mashhood said that these people have been demanding termination of cases but it would not be possible. It was our duty to bring the budget of the province. He said that if the Speaker tried to do anything illegal, the answer will also be given. The Speaker illegally sent Ata Tarar out of the Assembly yesterday and we accepted the illegal decision of the Speaker in the best interest of Punjab. He said that an unelected minister can sit in the assembly constitutionally for six months. He said today, Ata Tarar would come and sit in the assembly again. We will not allow anyone's stubbornness to continue.
