Inflation control biggest challenge: 54pc Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Gallup Pakistan on Tuesday issued a new survey based on people opinions.In the survey result, 54pc Pakistanis said inflation was the biggest problem in their country, 26pc unemployment, while 6pc termed controlling power loadshedding the major challenge. When asked who was responsible for the problems in Pakistan, 36pc blamed the government for all the issues facing the country. 27pc held politicians and political parties responsible, while 5pc said it was Establishment.

Over 1300 people across country took part in the survey conducted between March 15 and 23, 2922. According to the survey, 5pc said political instability was the biggest challenge faced Pakistan, 3pc said it was bad image of country, 2pc thought it was scarcity of drinking water, while 1pc said it was lack of education facilities in the country. 2pc counted other problems and 1pc responded saying there was no any challenge. In the survey, 3pc were of the view that bureaucracy was responsible for all the issues in Pakistan, while 22pc did not respond to the question.