Cyclist, coach reach Korea for training

KARACHI: Cycling coach Sarmad Shabab and rookie cyclist Mohammad Afnan reached South Korea Tuesday to attend a 25-day educational training camp.
According to the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), the entire cost of Pakistan's two-member touring party will be met by the Korea Cycling Federation.
The PCF said that so far more than a dozen male and female coaches and riders have been trained.
The PCF president Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the newly-trained coaches are playing a vital role in the promotion of cycling in Pakistan. “Korean cycling authorities have promised to provide training opportunities to our riders and coaches in the future,” he said.
LONDON: Andy Murray has been forced to pull out of Queen’s due to an abdominal injury, but remains hopeful of being...
DOHA: Australia beat Peru in a sudden death penalty shootout on Monday to secure the penultimate free place at the...
KARACHI: The government of Sindh has increased the existing grants to the Sports Department while 150 million rupees...
PARIS: Luka Modric’s early penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over off-form France in Paris on Monday as the World Cup...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation on Tuesday signed a sponsorship deal with Engro Corporation, a big name in...
KARACHI: Army won national junior shooting championship that concluded at PN Shooting Range here the other day.Army...
Comments