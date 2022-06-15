Cyclist, coach reach Korea for training

KARACHI: Cycling coach Sarmad Shabab and rookie cyclist Mohammad Afnan reached South Korea Tuesday to attend a 25-day educational training camp.

According to the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), the entire cost of Pakistan's two-member touring party will be met by the Korea Cycling Federation.

The PCF said that so far more than a dozen male and female coaches and riders have been trained.

The PCF president Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the newly-trained coaches are playing a vital role in the promotion of cycling in Pakistan. “Korean cycling authorities have promised to provide training opportunities to our riders and coaches in the future,” he said.