Army win national junior shooting Championship

KARACHI: Army won national junior shooting championship that concluded at PN Shooting Range here the other day.

Army clinched three gold and two silver medals to take the title while Navy stood second with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Navy’s Nadra Raees scored 608.5 points to win gold medal in the individual category of 50meter prone rifle event for women in the national championship for seniors.

Navy’s Nazish Khan and Sara Saleem scored 606.9 points and 605.8 points, respectively, to claim silver and bronze medals.

In the team category of the said event, Navy took gold medal with the score of 1817.5 points.

Army’s team scored 1782.6 points to win silver medal and WAPDA’s team scored 1677.9 points for bronze medal.