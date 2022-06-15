PCF keen to bring back Tour de Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation's (PCF) president Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the federation is very keen to revive the Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Race but for conducting this they would need a hefty amount and the involvement of the whole state machinery.

"We still have in mind this event and we can revive it," Shah told 'The News' in an interview.

"We don't want to stage it just for fun but we want a high standard event and we will need full involvement of the entire state machinery, financial support of the state and corporate sector," Shah clarified.

"If we go for any top-level event we need a minimum of Rs100 million. We get it registered with the international cycling governing body (UCI) and then it will get the status of a sort of an Asian Tour and a ranking event. Therefore we will need top effort to stage the first event in the most befitting way to leave a good first impression," Shah said.

"If we are able to stage the first event in a remarkable way by providing free of cost accommodation and other facilities to the foreign cyclists it will ensure its bright future, as later on it will continue to pull off international riders regularly," Shah was quick to add.

So far Pakistan has been able to conduct seven Tour de Pakistan International Cycle Races with the last one held way back in 2011.

Shah said that the race could be staged from Peshawar to Karachi or Peshawar to Sukkur.

"We have two options. If we use the motorway, we can hold it from Peshawar to Sukkur but the other option is that we may extend it to Karachi as well which itself will be a big step with high future prospects," Shah said.

Shah reiterated it is a demanding event.

"It's a highly demanding meet. You need 3-star and 4-star accommodation besides quality, continental foods, transportation and a water-tight security arrangement. The cyclists start the race in a cluster but after a few kilometres they get separated and even you can find a lone cyclist on the way fighting for top honour and you will need to give him top security," Shah explained.

"We have standard hotels in certain cities but in cities like Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Moro we lack better accommodation facilities. Yes we can make stage adjustments in a sort of way which could cover weak areas. We have a lot of ideas but we don't have money. And only with the state's support can we go for such a big event which will change the entire cycling scenario of the country," Shah said.

"If we take the step and the state agrees then we have connections and can attract the corporate sector as well to assist us. It is my dream to revive it and the Prime Minister and Army Chief should take interest in it," Shah said.

He said that the event would help Pakistan's cyclists to get properly groomed on their home soil. "It will be a big opportunity for our cyclists to get exposure and I can say that a minimum of 50 local riders will definitely get the chance to fight for the top honours," Shah added.