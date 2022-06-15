Brilliant Bairstow fires England to series victory over NZ

NOTTINGHAM: Jonny Bairstow blasted England to a five-wicket win over New Zealand on the final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Tuesday as the home side won a series for the first time since January 2021.

England chased down 299 thanks to an all-time great display of raw power from Bairstow, who took just 77 balls to reach the ninth Test century of his career.

Bairstow narrowly missed hitting England’s fastest Test hundred, taking one more delivery than Gilbert Jessop, who scored a 76-ball ton against Australia in 1902.

While Bairstow could not earn a place in the history books, that will be a footnote for the 32-year-old, whose display will be remembered forever by all those who witnessed it.

A capacity crowd at Trent Bridge was treated to a remarkable array of brutal boundaries from Bairstow, who hit 14 fours and seven sixes to leave New Zealand bewildered in his 92-ball masterclass.

After chasing down 277 to win the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets thanks to Joe Root’s 115 not out, Bairstow ensured England enjoyed another successful final-day chase.

At tea, all four results were possible, with England needing another 160 runs with six wickets left.

But the sensational Bairstow, supported by skipper Ben Stokes, with an unbeaten 75, demolished of the Test world champions.

It was the highest final-innings run chase in a Test at Trent Bridge, surpassing the previous record of 284 set by England against New Zealand in 2004.

England, who had won just one match in 17 before this series, are gathering momentum under new skipper Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum.

Their desire for relentlessly positive and aggressive cricket has been embraced by England and they will seek to sweep the series in the final Test at Headingley from June 23.

This victory was even more eye-catching because New Zealand, inspired by Daryl Mitchell’s 190, scored 553 in the first innings after Stokes opted to bowl first.

That could have been a series-defining decision by Stokes, but England bailed out their captain by scoring 539 in their first innings, with Root making 176 and Ollie Pope 145.

A New Zealand second-innings collapse late on the fourth day gave England renewed incentive to chase the win.

They seized the chance in stunning style after bowling out the Kiwis for 284 in the first session of the final day.

With the match seemingly on a knife-edge heading into the final session, Bairstow took matters into his own hands.

The Yorkshire batsman reached 50 from 51 balls in fitting style, unleashing a boundary off Matt Henry.

Score Board

England won the toss

New Zealand 1st Innings 553

England 1st Innings 539

New Zealand 2nd Innings 284

England 2nd Innings (Target: 299)

Lees c †Blundell b Southee 44

Crawley c Southee b Boult 0

Pope c †Blundell b Henry 18

Root c&b Boult 3

Bairstow c †Blundell b Boult 136

Ben Stokes (c) notout 75

Ben Foakes † notout 12

Extras: (b 5, lb 6) 11

Total: 50 Ov (RR: 5.98) 299/5

Did not bat: Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Fall: 1-12, 1.4 ov, 2-53, 14.4 ov, 3-56, 15.2 ov, 4-93, 25.2 ov, 5-272, 45.3 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 11-0-67-1, Trent Boult 16-1-94-3, Matt Henry 15-3-67-1, Michael Bracewell 8-0-60-0

Umpires: Michael Gough, Paul Reiffel