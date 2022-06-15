Pre-monsoon rain, thundershowers likely today

Islamabad : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast Pre-monsoon rain-thundershowers in most parts of the country from Wednesday evening or night (June 15).

The moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from June 15 evening or night.

Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura on June 16 (evening or night) and June 17 that may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Rain-wind/thunder showers with few heavy falls are expected in Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Hattian, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley in Kashmir and Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Diamir, Hunza and Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan from June 14 night to June 23.

Rain-wind/thunder showers are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from June 16-21 while in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Adu, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan from June 17 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thunder showers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan in KP from June 15 evening or night June 22 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Sibbi, Bolan, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Mastung, Barkhan, Ziarat, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaman and Harnai from 17th June 17 evening or night to June 20. The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of Balochistan with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana from June 17 evening or June 19.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in AJK, GB and upper parts of KP and may generate flash flooding in eastern parts of Balochistan Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Harnai, Sibbi and Bolan.