Recently developed greenbelt turned into dumping site

Islamabad : The residents have raised their voices against dumping construction debris in the green belt between sectors I-10 and I-11 where hundreds of saplings were recently planted to improve the natural environment.

According to the details, construction debris is being thrown in this greenbelt with the help of heavy trucks that has transformed this green patch into a dumping site.

The environment wing of the civic agency recently carried out the necessary work and levelled the ground to plant saplings in this greenbelt. But now the greenbelt is presenting a picture of a dumping ground right in the heart of the residential area.

The residents of the area claimed that they have spent almost Rs50,000 to plant saplings in the greenbelt that have now been completed destroyed by the contractors.

The construction activities have increased manifold in Islamabad and it is seen that contractors throw debris usually in nullahs and open or abandoned areas. When the civic agency started monitoring their activities they turned towards the residential areas to dispose of construction debris.

Waqas Nazir, a resident of Islamabad, said “Why can't we treat this garbage problem on a permanent basis. I have seen many dumping sites in the surrounding areas. But dumping in the residential area is totally unacceptable.”

The civic agency has formulated clear rules that restrict the contractors to throw solid waste other than the designated areas. But the contractors usually throw the debris at nearby areas of the construction sites.

Adeel Malik, another resident, said “What a barbarian act of dumping construction debris in greenbelt. It has destroyed the plantation recently done by the residents. The relevant authorities should take notice of the situation and stop this illegal practice.”