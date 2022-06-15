People urged to donate blood

Our correspondent

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all healthy adult men and women in the country to donate blood as frequently as possible, as an act of piety to save lives.

He made the appeal in his message on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, being observed on Tuesday. The President said regular blood donation by a sufficient number of healthy people is needed to ensure its availability whenever and wherever it is needed.

This year's slogan of the World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity; Join the effort and save lives.”