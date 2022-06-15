IG stresses road safety law

Islamabad: As part of the 25th Initial Command Course (ICC), ASPs (UT) from the 49th CTP visited NHMP Central Police Office and was briefed by IG Khalid Mahmood and DIG Saad Akhtar Bharwana on the role and structure of NHMP. IG NHMP reiterated NHMP’s commitment to building confidence amongst commuters, ensuring road safety, and equal enforcement of the law, says a press release.
IG NHMP also briefed probationary ASPs (UT) about new initiatives launched at NHMP, including the #NoMore campaign. Subsequently, ASPs visited the 130- Helpline, the command and control center and the NHMP complex that oversees operations for N-5.
