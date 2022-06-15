The cry of the salaried

International oil prices started increasing during the PTI’s tenure, but the PDM exploited the situation to gain the people’s support. After coming to power, the coalition government has started explaining the reasons behind the soaring inflation to the people. Why such hypocrisy? The reason why Pakistan is not developed is that our leaders are only interested in coming to power. They want to rule the country without doing anything for its people. The salaried class has been hit hardest by rising prices of essential commodities. Instead of providing any reliefs, our finance minister kept preparing for yet another price hike. How are we supposed to survive in these tough times? We live from paycheck to paycheck and do not have other source of income. Will the government pay attention to our misery?

Abdul Manan

Karachi