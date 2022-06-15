There was a time when loadshedding had become almost non-existent in urban areas of Pakistan. It is surprising to see that power outages are back in the country and that too right in the middle of an economic crisis.
Every city is facing the worst loadshedding where power remains out for more than 10 hours. Even though government representatives keep saying that they are taking steps to overcome this problem, no noticeable improvement has happened so far. The government must pay undivided attention to the energy sector and resolve the issue of power outages once and for all.
Muzammil Abro
Larkana
International oil prices started increasing during the PTI’s tenure, but the PDM exploited the situation to gain the...
The people of Pakistan are yet again suffering because of the wrong policies of our leaders. In our country, no...
Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It has started several mega projects in the...
This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the dismal condition of the Karachi beach. A couple of months...
After gaining power, the coalition government has also failed to deliver on its promises to control the economic...
Karachi has never remained safe from street crimes. But over the last few years, crimes in the city have increased at...
Comments