There was a time when loadshedding had become almost non-existent in urban areas of Pakistan. It is surprising to see that power outages are back in the country and that too right in the middle of an economic crisis.

Every city is facing the worst loadshedding where power remains out for more than 10 hours. Even though government representatives keep saying that they are taking steps to overcome this problem, no noticeable improvement has happened so far. The government must pay undivided attention to the energy sector and resolve the issue of power outages once and for all.

Muzammil Abro

Larkana