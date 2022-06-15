The people of Pakistan are yet again suffering because of the wrong policies of our leaders. In our country, no government considers continuing the unfinished work of its predecessor. Our leaders do not care about the funds wasted on incomplete projects. In Karachi, the Green Line bus project hasn’t been completed. The project started under the Nawaz Sharif government, and the PTI took more than three years to finish a small portion of the project and start operations on completed tracks.
Many projects remain suspended because our political parties are more interested in political point scoring instead of working for the betterment of the people. Our leaders must realize that it does not matter who started a particular project. What they should do is to ensure that the project is completed timely so that the people can benefit from it.
Mansoor Raza
Karachi
