Soaring economy

Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. It has started several mega projects in the agriculture and industrial sectors, and is also working to improve the country’s infrastructure. It is surprising that the small country has beaten India and Pakistan in overall economic growth.

Many political experts think that Bangladesh has the potential to become a superpower. Bangladesh was separated from Pakistan in 1971 because of the blunders committed by Yahya Khan. The fall of Dhaka had the worst effects on the Pakistani economy. It is disappointing that Pakistan does not have such brilliant leaders who can help the country get on the path to success and prosperity.

Aijaz Mazari

Mureed Shakh