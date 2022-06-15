Lost beauty

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the dismal condition of the Karachi beach. A couple of months back, I visited the beach to clean the seashore; it broke my heart to see the careless behaviour of visitors. People irresponsibly dispose of their unused items on the beach. During our trip, we collected a piece of carpet, multiple shoppers, and even diapers and shampoo sachets. The beach also has a great number of food stalls with no dustbins, and the waste from these outlets results in more mess. The must-see area of Karachi is losing its beauty. Why is no one keeping a check? Why are people doing such things without any fear?

The relevant authorities must pay attention to the regular cleaning of the area and take notice against people and stall owners who are polluting the beach.

Tuba Tariq

Karachi