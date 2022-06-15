 
Wednesday June 15, 2022
Broken promises

June 15, 2022

After gaining power, the coalition government has also failed to deliver on its promises to control the economic crisis in the country. All political parties make several promises for the development of the country, and yet we have not had one government that delivered on its promises.

The people are still waiting for some relief measures that can help them deal with the current tough situation.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

