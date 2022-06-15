Secret of success

One of the secrets behind the success of developed nations is the active participation of their women in all spheres of life. Bangladesh climbed up the ladder of success after it introduced sweeping social reforms, including opening spaces for women to work. The women were liberated from their traditional roles and allowed to work outside their homes. Today, Bangladeshi women make up 85 per cent of the textile sector’s total workforce, contributing around 80 per cent to the country’s GDP. Bangladesh’s GDP growth stands at seven per cent, surpassing Pakistan’s, which is struggling under record inflation and public debt.

Pakistan, unfortunately, has been performing poorly on the economic front for the last several years. One of the reasons for this current situation is the negligible participation of women in the workforce. Pakistan should create job opportunities for women and help them contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Asad Aziz

Khushab