BOP starts ‘Khaas’ banking

KARACHI: Bank of Punjab (BOP) has launched a flagship proposition for affluent customers named ‘Khaas’, aimed at meeting needs of high-net-worth individuals through innovative products and services, a statement said on Tuesday.

The programme consists of a personalised service model with dedicated relationship managers and access to their premium ‘Khaas’ lounges across the country to meet customers’ needs, BOP said.

According to BOP, it came with rich product suite and preferential rates for their ‘Khaas’ customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Mustafa, group chief of consumer and digital banking group at BOP, said richness of their offering was not only limited to their product and services, but also showcased country’s culture and heritage through different elements of the BOP Khaas.

BOP president and CEO Zafar Masud mentioned that the network of the bank within Punjab and outside offers opportunity to offer BOP’s premium services and Tier 2 and 3 cities also. In addition, he continued, Khaas would offer additional feature and benefits to the bank’s Roshan Digital Account (RDA) customers.