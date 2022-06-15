Gold sheds Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs350 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs142,450 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs298 to Rs122,130.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $36 to $1,822 per ounce.
Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,320.30.
Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs1,500 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: NEPRA conducted a public hearing over the petition submitted by K-Electric on fuel charges adjustments for...
KARACHI: Bank of Punjab has launched a flagship proposition for affluent customers named ‘Khaas’, aimed at...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to Italy have crossed $1002 million during first 11 months of current financial year...
LAHORE: Half cooked reforms are more injurious for the economy as such reforms fail to address issues that impede...
ISLAMABAD: Export-Import Bank of Pakistan would help fill gap in finance related needs of exporters, especially those...
In a first, DG Khan Cement made a deal with a US company last year in August 2021
Comments