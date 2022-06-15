LAHORE: Half cooked reforms are more injurious for the economy as such reforms fail to address issues that impede sustained economic growth.

Pakistani economy is at a stage that needs brutal measures to stop its bleeding. Anything that Pakistan imports must be sold at least on the cost price and not below. We simply do not have the resources to bear the cost of subsidies.

Loss-making public enterprises must be closed or immediately privatised. We pay huge losses that these entities incur by taking expensive loans. These issues cannot be postponed and need immediate action.

The present regime mustered courage to increase petrol and diesel rates by Rs60 per litre, although a higher increase was needed. This increase neither reduced government losses nor eliminate them.

Instead, the government earned a bad name for hiking fuel prices, while the issue of losses remained unresolved. In eliminating the losses, government fears backlash from the electorate.

Its choice is to either serve the cause of Pakistan by bringing petroleum rates at par with its landed cost or save its political image and credibility. Pakistan is a poor country. The nation is immersed in loans.

We are not respected even by our closest friends.

When our leaders beg for assistance showing off their impeccable dresses and lavish lifestyle, our friends wonder how the leaders can live comfortably, while their nation according to them is living in misery. Our leaders would have to change their attitude. They must live a simple life.

We must not show off our wealth by hosting meetings with foreign dignitaries in posh government or private mansions.

The foreigners know that posh state houses are financed by the government from the credit provided by some of them. Most do not point at this discrepancy out of courtesy, but more than a decade back, then US secretary Hillary Clinton during her visit had pointed this out, and expressed wonder at the display of wealth despite pathetic tax collection.

Successive governments in Pakistan dare not apprehend tax evaders that are influential. At the same time, the removal of tax exemptions remains painfully slow. In fact, the attitude of our finance minister in this regard is too casual.

When an anchor of Geo TV pointed out that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has listed 1.1 million big tax evaders, he expressed ignorance. On being told to confirm it from the revenue authority he promised that he would take this issue seriously next year.

This is not on; we need revenues badly and must pounce upon any opportunity that comes our way instead of postponing it. The government must not care about the electorate, while taking needed steps fairly.

The government should confront vested interests evading taxes irrespective of their influence in the society or power corridors. It might lose power this way, but would earn the respect of the nation for being just and fair.

Pakistan needs courageous leadership capable of taking bold decisions instead of the usual leadership that wants to cling to power come what may.

Time is not on our side. On top of that, the extreme polarisation in the society is making the job of rulers more difficult.