Exim Bank to help fill trade finance gap: minister

ISLAMABAD: Export-Import (Exim) Bank of Pakistan would help fill gap in finance related needs of exporters, especially those in small and medium scale industries, federal minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar told The News on Tuesday.

Qamar termed passing of Exim Bank Bill by National Assembly a significant step to increase country’s export volume.

“Exporters will be able to take risks, venture more aggressively in existing and new markets, and play their role in much needed foreign exchange for the country,” he added.

Export and Import (EXIM) Bank Bill was passed by National Assembly on June 9 and will now be tabled in Senate and most likely to be passed in ongoing senate session. This paves the way for a legal cover to country’s EXIM Bank and launch of its full fledged operations in support of local exporters. There are over 100 EXIM Banks and export credit agencies in the world and Pakistani export sector was devoid of the facility.

With full scale operations of Pakistan EXIM Bank, exporters will be able to get loans, guarantees, insurance, and equity participation to help them export in existing and new markets.

Country’s IT, agri and other export industries, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who have lesser capacity to bear risks will benefit most from EXIM Bank.

EXIM Bank Act, 2022 as passed by National Assembly, provides for a chairman to be nominated by the federal government, secretary commerce and additional secretary Finance as ex officio directors, three directors from private sector, and president of the Bank as ex officio president.

Irfan Bokhari, who has around 20 years experience with Islamic Development Bank (IDB), is the current president and CEO of EXIM Bank of Pakistan.

The bank will have full cover of sovereign guarantee of federal government and will be regulated by State Bank of Pakistan. The bank has been exempted from all taxes be it income, sales, excise, wealth on its income, wealth or services.