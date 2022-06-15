Stocks rise from Monday’s ashes on value-hunting

Stocks on Tuesday rose from Monday’s ashes courtesy value hunting in oversold stocks and bets of Pakistan’s likely exclusion from the FATF’s grey list, traders said.

“The local equity market rebounded as investors accumulated oil and banking counter stocks after Monday’s sell-off,” Darson Securities said in a post-market note.

The brokerage added that the index remained in the negative zone throughout the first half but witnessed a gradual recovery as cherry-picking pulled the market back into the green zone.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index increased by 174.75 points or 0.43 percent to 41,054.68 points after touching a day high of 41,115.79 and 40,657.88 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery amid thin trade on investor speculations ahead of FATF meeting discussions expected to decide over exit from the grey list.

Surging global crude oil prices, upbeat car sales data, and likely positive outcome of US diplomats' visit to PSX led to a bullish close, Mehanti said.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 79.91 points or 0.51 percent to 15,647.87 points.

Traded shares, however, decreased by 43 million shares to 120.125 million shares from 163.793 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs3.363 billion from Rs4.352 billion.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 37.301 million shares from 57.633 million shares.

Market capital rose to Rs6.856 trillion from Rs6.843 trillion. Out of 315 companies active in the session, 163 closed in the green, 128 in the red, while 24 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities said the day kicked off on a negative note and the market continued its Monday’s declining trend amid low volumes.

“However, the market witnessed some recovery in the second half supported by HBL, POL, OGDC, SNGP, and TRG that cumulatively added 170 points to the index,” the brokerage said.

The highest increase was recorded in the share prices of Unilever Foods that surged Rs1,600 to Rs24,600/share, followed by Siemens Pakistan, which jumped Rs45.02 to Rs645.33/share.

Rafhan Maize was the worst performer of the day as it lost Rs199 to end at Rs9,800/share, followed by Colgate Palm which dropped Rs138.75 to Rs2,111.25 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd attributed the positivity to expectations of Pakistan’s exclusion from the FATF grey list.

“KSE-100 index stayed in the green zone as investors opted for value hunting in the

OMCs, E&P and cement sectors,” the brokerage said.

It added that volumes remained sluggish in the main board, but third-tier stocks witnessed healthy volumes.

JS Research said volumes remained dull for the most part of the day hitting a low of 50 million shares by mid-afternoon before rebounding in the final hours of the day lifting the market above 41,000 points.

It said Investors were likely to hold back until clarity emerged on the fate of the IMF programme.

“Moving forward, we foresee a weak market in the upcoming sessions and advise investors to remain cautious in their approach,” he advised.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (+52.6 points), E&P (+43.2 points), OMC’s (+32.1 points), technology (+28.4 points) and fertilizer (+15.6 points).

Unity Food Ltd was on top of the volume leader with 8.188 million shares. It closed lower by 12 paisas to Rs20.05/share. K-Electric Ltd was on the second rung with 7.421 million shares. The power company gained by 2 paisas to reach Rs2.57/share.

Hum Network, Pak Refinery, TPL Properties, Cnergyico PK, WorldCall Telecom, Ghani Global Holdings, Silk Bank Ltd, and Bank of Punjab were among the major contributors to the volumes.

In the absence of an IMF bailout package, the country has been experiencing one of the toughest political and economic challenges. These include increased external account deterioration, chronic circular debt, elevated fiscal slippages, and low central bank forex reserves, which are mounting pressure on exchange rate hitting to all-time low levels.