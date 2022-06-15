Court orders sugar mills to pay 50pc of Rs44bn penalties

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and 26 other producers to deposit 50 percent of respective penalties, Rs44 billion in total, imposed on them by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in a cartelisation case.

In 2021, the CCP had conducted an inquiry against PSMA and its member undertakings for the prima facie violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010.

As part of the enquiry, the CCP had also conducted search and inspections at two premises of PSMA and of one of the sugar mills and impounded proof of their involvement in cartelisation.

The Enquiry Report concluded that PSMA and its members had breached Section 4(1), 4(2), and 4(2)(c) of the Act, which was followed by the issuance of show-cause notices and extensive hearings into the matter.

Subsequently, the CCP constituted a four-member bench comprising Rahat Kaunain Hassan (chairperson) and members Shaista Bano,Bushra Naz Malik, and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi to get to the bottom of the matter.

All the four members of the commission were unanimous in their view and arrived at an unqualified consensus on background facts, formulation of issues, determination of preliminary/technical objections, the determination of the relevant market and the spillover effect, and the determination of Issue VI (ceasing of sugarcane crushing) as addressed in the opinion of Rahat Kaunain Hassan and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi dated August 6, 2021.

However, two members, Shaista Bano and Bushra Naz Malik, recorded a different opinion dated August 12, 2021 on other Issues, thus creating a deadlock.

Therefore, having duly considered the overall purpose and intent of the Act, the attending public policy framework and consideration and the general public interest that the Act seeks to protect and enforce, the chairperson exercised her second vote to break the deadlock. This was the first time the commission passed a split decision.

The penalty imposed by the CCP, which is the highest to date, was approximately Rs44 billion, based on the calculation of 55 sugar mills’ turnover figures for the year 2019, including consolidated turnover figures for same group mills, available with the Commission.

After the CCP’s decision, four suits were filed against the decision in the Sindh High Court, by different sugar mills and PSMA.

The PSMA and other sugar mills also filed applications for interim injunction to restrain the CCP from implementing the above-mentioned decision.

The CCP, in response, requested the Sindh High Court that an interim relief was subject to deposit of penalties by sugar mills and PSMA.

On 13th June, 2022, the Sindh High Court, after hearing the parties granted the interim relief to Sugar Mills Association and other sugar mills only to the extent of casting vote decision of Chairperson, and mentioned that Chairperson’s casting vote decision shall remain suspended till the final disposal of the suit.

However, the Sindh High Court also accepted Competition Commission’s request that the interim relief will only be granted on the condition that the parties must deposit 50% of the respective penalties imposed upon them by the Competition Commission with the Nazir of the Sindh High Court through a bank guarantee in two weeks’ time.