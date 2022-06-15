Rupee hits another record low

KARACHI: The rupee plumbed to a fresh record low on Tuesday as doubts increased about revival of the much-needed $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package after the country’s recently unveiled budget could not satisfy the lender.

The local unit plunged to an all-time low for a second time this week, hitting 205.16 against the dollar in the interbank market. It weakened by 1.3 rupees or 0.63 percent. The rupee ended at 203.86 on Monday.

The rupee was trading at a record low of 206.50 versus the greenback in the kerb market. It lost 1.50 rupees during the session.

Traders said the rupee has been losing ground due to the balance of payment crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves. But, the IMF comments on the measures announced in the budget added new pressure on the domestic currency.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to take “additional measures” to strengthen the budget and bring it in line with key objectives of the fund programme. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has also said the Fund has expressed concern over fuel subsidies, current account deficit, and direct taxes.

“The market is now totally uncertain about the restart of the loan and expecting the worst,” said a forex trader.

“The market is worried about the worsening balance of payments of the country as chances of securing IMF financial support look dim,” he added.

However, the country is looking to reach a staff-level agreement with the Fund this month as it is confident it can make modifications to the 2022-23 budget to convince the lender.

“Markets lack confidence as negative news flows have created uncertainty around the IMF programme,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“I expect the programme revival to happen soon, even if additional measures need to be taken (like changes in personal income tax), because there is no way out other than IMF,” Rauf added.

The rupee has been under pressure as a relentless surge in global crude oil prices raised concerns about a sustained rise in imported inflation and widening current account deficit.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $9.2 billion, enough to cover 1.35 months of import payments.