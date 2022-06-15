Govt recommends blanket tax exemption to foreign grants

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) grant blanket tax exemption to all interest free loans, consultancy services in foreign funded projects, and grants in foreign exchange.

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) in a letter to the FBR stated that the European Union/Germany has demanded complete exemption to German development agency GIZ and urged the government to extend the same to EU grant-funded projects.

According to the agreement between Pakistan and Germany concerning Technical Cooperation, dated November 25, 1972, the two countries agreed that all Grant Agreements, by Germany/G1Z shall be exempt from all General Sales Taxes (GST).

The debate that started in 2013 finally concluded in 2022. The KPK granted ST exemption on October 31, 2017 and FBR granted the same on July 13, 2017.

After the November 2021 G2G meeting, Balochistan also concurred to the same on March 11, 2022, and Punjab on April 25, 2022.

The UK has requested that Official Development Assistance (ODA) is grant financing and shall be exempted from all taxes and duties in all forms including any returns generated thereof, this includes all channels, financial assistance, through suppliers, for profit companies, non-profit companies i.e., Karandaaz. The USAID has also put forth a demand that any taxes deducted on Grant Assistance, will be deducted from Grant Money.

The USAID officials cautioned that if these invoices were not accepted, it would de-obligate $1.7 million (100 percent of tax deducted by federal/provincial revenue authorities) on account of tax recovery and it would go back to the US treasury.

They also mentioned that as per agreement and negotiations between USA and Pakistan governments, taxes/duties must not be applied to any USAID projects, and warned that $3.4 million was anticipated to be deducted in the upcoming year that would be 200 percent of taxes deducted.

The official letter also quoted Denmark’s stance and stated that an interest free loan where the repayment is up to 35 years, and all liabilities on behalf of the government of Pakistan have been agreed by Danish government to be covered through a grant by the Danish, apart

from the tied aid, that the consultancy and other services shall be provided by Danish companies, consultants, regarding any feasibility or transfer of knowledge in priority areas.

German state-owned investment and development bank Kfw in a meeting with the FBR was shocked at the latter’s stance that any markup to be paid by the Government of Pakistan on repayments shall be taxed as an income of the recipient country/organisation.