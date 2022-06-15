Sindh allocates Rs459.568bn in development budget

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday raised its development budget by 40 percent to Rs459.568 billion for the next financial year compared to Rs329.033 billion development outlay this fiscal.

The largest allocations of 30 percent and 18 percent have been made for transport and communication and water and sanitation sectors, respectively.

According to the Sindh FY2022-23 budge, presented at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, the provincial development outlay of Rs459.658 billion for the next fiscal includes Rs332.165 billion for Provincial Annual Development Plan (ADP) and Rs30 billion for Districts ADP. Foreign project assistance of Rs91.468 billion from the development partners and Rs6.025 billion are expected from the federal PSDP grant for schemes being executed by the government of Sindh.

“Our next year’s ADP will include schemes to provide basic facilities to the marginalised segments of society. More resources are being allocated for water and sanitation, road network, transport, health and education sectors to provide maximum relief to the common people in the next year’s ADP,” Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Budget document showed that Rs253.146 billion has been allocated for 2,506 ongoing schemes, which was 75 percent of the total ADP, whereas there were 1,652 new schemes with allocation of Rs79.02 billion; being 25 percent of total ADP.

The document showed that on-going schemes, where more than 70 percent expenditure was made, have been fully funded for completion by June 2023, while more than 1,510 fully funded schemes were expected to finish in the next financial year 2022-23.

For the next fiscal, allocation for education sector schemes is Rs34.22 billion, which is 10.2 percent of the total size of ADP, whereas allocation for health sector schemes is Rs23.33 billion or 6.5 percent of the total provincial development budget.

Sindh government allocated Rs59.36 billion for water and sanitation sector for public health engineering and local government, which is 18 percent of the total size of ADP.

Allocation for agriculture and livestock sector is Rs10.2 billion – three percent of total ADP, and allocation for irrigation including lining is Rs32.5 billion, which is 12 percent of total ADP.

Sindh made an allocation of Rs100.64 billion for transport and communication (road under W&S and LG), which comes to 30 percent of the total size of ADP.

The government allocated Rs118 billion for the development schemes of Karachi. The allocations for the Karachi development schemes are Rs72 billion from provincial ADP, Rs5 billion from District ADP and Rs 41 billion through foreign project assistance.

The document showed that total size of the development budget during 2021-22 was Rs329.033 billion, which included provincial ADP of Rs222.500 billion, district ADP of Rs30.00 billion, federal PSDP of Rs5.369 billion, and Foreign Project Assistance Funds of Rs71.164 billion.

Provincial ADP 2021-22 of Rs222.500 billion was revised at Rs179.0 billion. By the end of the current financial year 2021-22, 740 schemes of various departments would be successfully completed.

Out of 1,669 new schemes in ADP 2021-22, 1,450 schemes have been approved, which would continue as on-going schemes in next year’s ADP.

“By the end of CFY we will be able to spend 85 percent of the development budget that is 15 percent higher than last FY,” Murad said.