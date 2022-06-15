CM’s help against influential person sought

PESHAWAR: A human rights activist hailing from Chitral on Tuesday alleged that the police were not taking action against an influential person, who had allegedly occupied the shop of a trader in Peshawar cantonment. Speaking at a news conference, Pir Mukhtar Nabi alleged the police were not registering the complaint.

“We have to move the court to the FIR registered,” he said, adding that some influential persons violated court order and illegally occupied the shop of the Chitrali trader in the Peshawar Saddar. He said the influential person was causing mental agony to the trader Bakhtawar through his illegal activities.

Pir Mukhtar said they had approached the authorities, but to no avail.

“We appeal to the chief minister Khyber Pakhtun-khwa to provide justice to the aggrieved person and take action against the accused,” he demanded. He added the residents of Chitral were peace-loving people and they should not be pushed to the wall.