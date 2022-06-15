KP govt starts supplying wheat flour at cut rates

PESHAWAR: The KP government has started supplying wheat flour to people at subsidized rates.

Provincial Food Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad said on Tuesday the 20 kg bag of wheat flour would be available for Rs980 while that of 10 kg for Rs490.

The official said 80,000 bags of flour would be supplied daily to the people at cut rates.

He said the KP government had approved a Rs35 billion subsidy to provide flour to the people at low rates.

The supply of inexpensive wheat has been started in line with this decision, he added.

The secretary said 1,200 sales points had been set up for the wheat supply to the people at the subsidized rates.

He recalled that in the past the subsidy used to be given only for three months but now the facility would be extended for one year.