Man held for sexually assaulting girl

MANSEHRA: A man, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl at his worksite, was arrested, a police official said on Tuesday.

“We have arrested the accused who had sexually assaulted a girl at a grazing field,” SHO City Police Station Asim Bukhari the told reporters here.

He said that the incident happened a day earlier when the accused Adnan Hamayun, working at a block factory situated in the Batdarian area, asked the victim, 13, to move with him to bring fodder for her cattle.

“When I moved into the field nearby the block factory, the accused dragged me into his room and sexually assaulted me there,” the police quoted the victim as saying.

The SHO said that the accused had fled the area after committing the crime but the police arrested him while trying to flee the area. He said that the accused were booked under section 367 Ppc and 53 of Child Protection Act (CPA).

Meanwhile, the traffic police have impounded the passengers’ vehicles receiving extra fares that are fixed by the regional transport authority.