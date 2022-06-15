Row between lawyers, bureaucrats ends as official suspended

PESHAWAR: The lawyers on Tuesday announced an end to their strike after an additional assistant commissioner was suspended, bringing an end to the row between the two fraternities.

The lawyers and civil servants were at loggerheads for many days.

Lawyers were protesting against torture on senior advocate Ghufran Ali Shah by the staff of an additional assistant commissioner Aftab Ahmad at a filling station.

They said the senior lawyer was dragged into the police van and later a case was lodged against him at the Chamkani Police Station on the charges of creating hindrance in the official duties.

The video of the torture on the advocate went viral after which the lawyers filed an application under 22-A for lodging a case against the additional assistant commissioner and the cops. The FIR was registered against the official on court order. The lawyers, however, were demanding the arrest and suspension of the officer and the guards nominated in the FIR.

On Tuesday, the lawyers staged a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, urging the government to accept their demands. They announced an end to their strike and protest demonstrations after the officer was suspended and an inquiry was ordered.

The chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had nominated Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif as head of a committee to settle the issue between lawyers and civil servants. It was learnt that licenses of lawyers, who attacked the office of the deputy commissioner during a protest demonstration, were also suspended, which was a demand of the civil servants.

“All Pakistan PCS Officers Association appreciate the efforts made by the KP government in resolving the issue of civil servants. We hope that the government will fulfill the demands, as committed, for administrative cum legal protection of the civil servants in the coming few weeks accordingly,” stated the PMS officers association on Tuesday.

The association added that the additional assistant commissioner must be reinstated at a better position after due process, the FIR against him be set aside and the lawyers whose licenses have been suspended may be treated with due process as well.

“Besides civil service reforms, criminal justice system ought to be reformed as well by regulating the relation of Executive with Judiciary, rationalising the role of private councils especially in executive affairs, strengthening the district attorneys and prosecutors and make sure the elevation of career judges to high court and Supreme Court,” it added.