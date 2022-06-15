Govt urged to change road design

CHITRAL: The residents of Rambur valley on Tuesday asked the government to change the design of a road passing through a village in Kalash valley to preserve its old civilization.

Speaking at a press conference, the elders hailing from Rambur valley, including former district council member Saifullah Jan, Sarwat Shah, Noor Mohammad and others said that the residents of the village would move the court and stage a protest if the government did not accept their demand.

They asked the government to change the design of the road passing through the historical village in Rambur valley. They maintained that it would damage the traces of history if the project was executed without changes.

The elders said the residents of the village were thankful to the government for undertaking the road project, but the officials of the National Highways Authority did not give any importance to their concerns.

They said that the project if undertaken without making the necessary changes would affect 55 families and would lead to the destruction of 250 houses which were built in the past and represented the old glory.

The entire village would have to be shifted to another place if the project was executed, the elders said, even though Unesco had declared the houses as a heritage site.