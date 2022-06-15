Man deprived of Rs10m

PESHAWAR: A local was robbed of Rs10 million by a motorcyclist in Gulbahar on Tuesday.
One Mohammad Umar said he returned from Lahore along with Rs10 million from his employer. He said a motorcyclist snatched the cash from him in Gulbahar and escaped.
Police said an investigation has been launched as the case seems suspicious and only the employer and his brother knew about the money.
