Wednesday June 15, 2022
Hamza attends Queen’s birthday party

By Our Correspondent
June 15, 2022

LAHORE:The chief minister attended Queen Elizabeth's birthday party as a special guest at a local hotel here on Tuesday night. The national anthems of Pakistan and the United Kingdom were played at the beginning of the ceremony. Hamza along with the British High Commissioner cut the cake of Queen's birthday.

