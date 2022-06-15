MoU signed on Lincoln Corner partnership

LAHORE:US Consul General Lahore William K Makaneole and Information Technology University (ITU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarfraz Khurshid signed an MoU on Tuesday to renew the partnership for Lincoln Corner Lahore for the next three years.

The Consul General thanked ITU for hosting the Lincoln Corner since January 2017: "This year we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan. One thing that has remained constant throughout these 75 years is our strong people-to-people ties. These Corners are a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the people of our two countries."

Consul General Makaneole added, "Since October 2020 until now, almost 31,000 students and community members have participated in Lincoln Corner Lahore programmes." There are 18 Lincoln Corners in Pakistan, with five of those in Punjab. These Corners provide access to current and reliable information about the US through books, magazines, movies, free Wi-Fi, and more.