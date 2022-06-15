Sundas Foundation sets up blood camps

LAHORE: Students of Fatima Jinnah Medical College donated more than 100 bags of blood to Sundas Foundation.
A large number of Thalassemic children get blood transfusion on a regular basis at Sundas Foundation’s facility. June 14 is observed as World Blood Donor Day. Sundas Foundation arranged blood donation camps on the premises of Fatima Memorial Medical College, a pharmacy head office, Kot Lakhpat where it received 31 blood bags, a pharmaceutical company at Sunder Estate where it received 80 blood bags and a textile unit at Pindi Bhattian where people donated 35 blood bags.
LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the relevant departments to remain alert and enhance...
LAHORE:The chief minister attended Queen Elizabeth's birthday party as a special guest at a local hotel here on...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape and murder of a girl in Attock and...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over high-level meetings to review the...
LAHORE:US Consul General Lahore William K Makaneole and Information Technology University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sarfraz...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia in a...
Comments