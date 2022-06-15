Sundas Foundation sets up blood camps

LAHORE: Students of Fatima Jinnah Medical College donated more than 100 bags of blood to Sundas Foundation.

A large number of Thalassemic children get blood transfusion on a regular basis at Sundas Foundation’s facility. June 14 is observed as World Blood Donor Day. Sundas Foundation arranged blood donation camps on the premises of Fatima Memorial Medical College, a pharmacy head office, Kot Lakhpat where it received 31 blood bags, a pharmaceutical company at Sunder Estate where it received 80 blood bags and a textile unit at Pindi Bhattian where people donated 35 blood bags.