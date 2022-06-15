Governor donates blood for thalassemia patients

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia in a blood camp organised by Sundas Foundation on the occasion of World Donor Day at Governor’s House here.

Apart from governor, officers and employees of Governor’s House also donated blood. Directors Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, Sohail Warraich and President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yasin Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that donating blood for children suffering from thalassemia was a great virtue. He said that it should be the responsibility of all of us to bring smiles on the faces of such people, adding he said, blood donation gives new life to millions of patients every year.