Polio eradication campaign: All districts asked to follow EOC training guidelines

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali has directed all districts to follow training guidelines and modules shared by the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre ahead of the sub-national immunisation days starting from June 27.

The direction was given to all districts on Tuesday, which are part of the campaign during a review meeting held with Lahore and DG Khan. Lahore team participated in the meeting physically while the DG Khan team joined via video link.

The campaign will be held in six districts of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Layyah, DG Khan and Mianwali. While all areas of Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi have been included in the polio eradication campaign, only selected UCs have been included in DG Khan, Layyah and Mianwali. “For continuous improvement in campaign quality, all districts need to adhere to the training guidelines and modules shared by the EOC so that a consistent message trickles down to polio teams as well as their supervisors”, Ms Ramallah instructed.

The EOC coordinator further directed all the districts to engage dedicated polio workers in the campaign. “The government is looking to extend contracts of the polio workers. The DHMTs need to satisfy the workers that no one will be laid off but they need to give 100 per cent in all the upcoming campaigns”, assured the EOC head.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has imparted training to FCPS Part-II trainees of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) on the implementation requirements of service delivery standards and improving the quality of healthcare for better treatment outcomes. Addressing the workshop at the CPSP Regional Centre, CEO PHC Dr Saqib Aziz elaborated on public policy and its impact on the healthcare system to the future consultants.