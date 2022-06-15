ADCR commits ‘suicide’

LAHORE:The body of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Abbasi was found hanging from a fan in his house in Faisal Town police limits on Tuesday.

The eyewitnesses told media that the body of 19th grade officer was found hanging from a fan in his house. He was posted in Lahore and had reached the provincial capital from Islamabad the night before. He had also been the director of anti-corruption in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad in the past. Police said that Imran Abbasi was posted as AC in Lahore. His driver found his body hanging from a ceiling fan.

On the other hand, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana took notice of the alleged suicide and ordered the police to investigate the matter from all angles. He sought report from SP Model Town. He said police would find out the cause of death in the light of the medical report and then further legal action would be taken.

Cop commits suicide: A head constable committed suicide over unknown reason in Bostan Colony in the Kot Lakhpat police limits on Tuesday. According to Edhi's spokesperson, the head constable was identified as Gul Nawaz Khan and he was suffering from mental illness. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.