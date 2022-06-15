Religious scholars’ role in family planning sought

LAHORE:Speakers Tuesday discussed the role of religious scholars in creating awareness about family planning in the masses.
Speakers at a conference held at Alhamra Art Centre said the role of Ulema, Imams and Khateebs was important in creating awareness about family planning in the people. The Population department has taken thirty religious scholars on board from ten districts from all schools of thought in this regard.
The Project Director Population Welfare Department Punjab delivered a welcome address. The speakers also discussed the mother and child health and the efforts of religious scholars to create awareness among the masses.
