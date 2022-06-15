Patients suffer as YDA boycotts OPDs

LAHORE:The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has boycotted Out-Patient Department (OPD) services on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

While protesting over suspension of doctors by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz during his visit to Sargodha, the young doctors withdrew their services in outdoor wards of seven mega teaching government hospitals in Lahore.

As per available information, the outdoor services remained suspended in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Children's Hospital and Shahdara Hospital.

The OPD services in Shaikh Zayed Hospital were partially suspended, while the services in outdoor ward of Services Hospital continued as usual. The patients coming to the hospital faced immense difficulties as most of the patients kept waiting for the end of the strike in the OPDs of the hospitals. Many patients went back without outdoor checkup.

The young doctors demanded that the suspended doctors should be reinstated. The administrations of the hospitals appeared helpless before young doctors as no practical steps were taken to ensure availability of treatment services to the patients.

The health department authorities also did not intervene to convince young doctors to withdraw their strike call and resume services in outdoor wards in the best interest of the patients.

zoonotic diseases: Experts have called for successful public health interventions requiring the cooperation of human, animal, and environmental health partners to prevent outbreaks of zoonotic diseases, improve food safety and security and to reduce antibiotic-resistant infections.

“COVID-19 is not the last pandemic, and the next ones are quite likely, unless we come together to prevent it”, said University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram on Tuesday while addressing a three-day workshop organised by the Pak One Health Alliance in collaboration with the university.

He added the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated “intimate” linkages between the health of humans, animals and ecosystems, as zoonotic diseases spread between animals and people.

UHS VC said the “One Health” concept was gaining recognition globally as an effective way to fight health issues at the human, animal-environment interface.

Professor Javed Akram announced launching a certificate course in One Health in close collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, and Government College University Lahore.

Pak One Health Alliance CEO Dr SM Mursalin said the One Health was one of the many phrases that had entered the common parlance after the COVID-19 pandemic. This was once a niche area, mostly where veterinarians called attention to the importance of animal health and its significance in the boarder health agenda, though with limited interest from the rest of the sectors, he said and added that increased awareness in the public consciousness of how the wildlife, domestic animals and human health were intertwined in this biosphere was encouraging.