PTI MPA accuses PPP lawmakers of stealing her phone during budget speech commotion

A female Sindh Assembly member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday accused lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of snatching her mobile phone during a quarrel between the treasury and opposition MPAs inside the House while the budget speech was being delivered by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

PTI MPA Dua Bhutto, who is also the wife of the leader of the opposition in the House, Haleem Adil Shaikh, accused two legislators of the PPP of snatching her mobile phone during the commotion.

Her husband, meanwhile, was not present in the House to listen to the budget speech. He has been reportedly left Sindh to avoid arrest after multiple criminal cases were lodged against him that he believed to have been registered at the behest of the ruling PPP out of political vendetta. Dua said a female legislator of the PPP, Kulsoom Chandio, during the scuffle snatched her mobile phone and handed it over to another PPP lawmaker Munawar Ali Wassan.

She alleged that after getting her mobile phone, Wassan ran away from the assembly hall with it. Later, PTI lawmakers met Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari, who was chairing the budget session, and asked her to take due legal action against the accused treasury lawmakers.

Dua also spoke to the media persons, during which she said that male lawmakers of the PPP had subjected her to harassment inside the assembly hall. The parliamentary party leader of the PTI, Khurrum Sher Zaman, said the biggest theft incident of the history of Sindh had occurred in the assembly hall.

He added that the ‘theft’ had proved the notion that the PPP leadership consisted of the biggest thieves. Zaman went on to allege that the legislators of the PPP had been receiving training in committing theft by the party leadership.

Zaman said that they had the video evidence to prove their allegation against the two PPP lawmakers. The PTI would initiate legal action against the two erring lawmakers, he added. The PTI leader remarked that he was ready to give donations in case any poor lawmaker of the PPP required a mobile phone.

Referring to the rampant street crime in Karachi, he said the sorrowful incident inside the assembly was reflective of the recurring instances of mobile phone snatching on the streets of Karachi every day.

Later, PTI legislators went to the Aram Bagh Police Station, in whose jurisdiction the Sindh Assembly building is situated, and submitted an application for lodging an FIR against the two PPP MPAs for stealing Dua’s mobile phone.

The station house officer of the police station accepted the application after the opposition legislators protested that the police had not been receiving their complaint. The protesting MPAs of the PTI also demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan take cognisance of the theft incident in the assembly.

Earlier, the MPAs of the PTI holding placards resorted to protest during the budget speech by the CM. They gathered near the seat of the CM and raised slogans against the ‘imported government’ and hike in the prices of the essential products. The PTI lawmakers also sang aloud satirical verses against the alleged corrupt practices and bad governance in Sindh that were once rendered in the legislature by Khawaja Izharul Hassan, a lawmaker of their past ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.